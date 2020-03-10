Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

x
AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite! 

Here are this week's nominees: 

First, we have a play that comes from the KVUE Game of the Week. Manor quarterback Eli Holt was forced out of the pocket and lobbed up a pass to Che Nwabuko for a touchdown.

Next, we head to Elgin. They ran a long touchdown run, but the real story behind this pay was KVUE's Emily Giangreco getting clipped by the referee. She said she survived the hit better than he did. 

Finally, future Texas Longhorn Charles Wright broke numerous tackles along the sideline on this way to the end zone for a touchdown. 

VOTE ON PLAY OF THE WEEK HERE:

The winner will be announced in the KVUE sports show on Tuesday, Oct. 6! 

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

For a look at the latest district standings in Central Texas, click here.

