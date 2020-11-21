Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

Vote on the KVUE Big Save of the Week here!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite!

First, we start with our Game of the Week. Georgetown pulled out the hook-and-ladder with four seconds left in the first half. Tyler Fithian lateralled to Kade Locklin, who then flipped the ball back to Ryan Eady.

Next, Westlake's Connor Barksdale helps the Chaps shut out their opponents with a diving interception.

Finally, McNeil's Kaleb Cooper took off for an 89-yard touchdown run.

Which play deserves our Big Save of the Week award? — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 21, 2020

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

For a look at the latest district standings in Central Texas, click here.