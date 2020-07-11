x
Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

Vote on the KVUE Big Save of the Week here!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite!

First, KVUE is showing some love to the offensive line. Lampasas tackle John Long cleared the path for Jack Jerome for a touchdown.

Next, Clemson commit Andrew Mukuba went up top for the touchdown catch and inspired a young fan to knock out some push ups afterward.

Finally, Bastrop's Aiden Barger broke loose for 91-yard touchdown run. 

