Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."
KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite!
First, we picked a highlight from a Thursday night game. Hendrickson's Jaden Williams reverses field and finds the end zone.
Next, the Round Rock's Israel Morgan gets the scoop-and-score for the Dragons.
Finally, Wimberley's Kaedon Gonce stripped the ball and Nova Rankin scored and added a flip into the end zone!
