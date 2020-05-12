Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

Vote on the KVUE Big Save of the Week here!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite!

First, we picked a highlight from a Thursday night game. Hendrickson's Jaden Williams reverses field and finds the end zone.

Next, the Round Rock's Israel Morgan gets the scoop-and-score for the Dragons.

Finally, Wimberley's Kaedon Gonce stripped the ball and Nova Rankin scored and added a flip into the end zone!

Who deserves to win our Big Save of the Week award? — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) December 5, 2020

