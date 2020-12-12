Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

Vote on the KVUE Big Save of the Week here!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite!

First, Cedar Park lined wide receiver Gunnar Absek at quarterback, who passed to the actual quarterback, Ryder Hernandez, who passed it back to Absek ... and the play ended up in the end zone.

Next up, Hays, which runs a slot T running offense, had Durand Hill go deep for Bryant Lewis, who had reservations for six points.

Finally, one of the top sophomore's in the state, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse made a one-handed grab for the highlight reels.

Who deserves to win our big save of the week award? — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) December 12, 2020

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.