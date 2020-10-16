x
Texas high school football Game of the Week: Lago Vista vs. Llano

The Lago Vista Vikings and Llano Yellowjackets matchup is KVUE's Game of the Week!

LAGO VISTA, Texas — Texas high school football season is back in full swing, folks!

The KVUE Sports team is here to give you the latest scores and highlights in the Austin area.

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Lago Vista Vikings and Llano Yellowjackets matchup is the one we are looking at this week!

Preview

We have a big-time small school matchup cooked up for you this week! Lago Vista (4-2) will play host to Llano (6-0). The Vikings beat the Yellowjackets in 2019, 42-28, but Llano's undefeated record definitely adds more pressure this time around.

"I'd say it's very exciting and also a little intimidating because you can't underprepare against your opponent, right? So compared to the last couple of weeks, coaches are mentally preparing us for maybe the biggest game of the season, even if you include the playoffs. I think it is just a huge game for Lago, especially at home," Lago Vista running back Logan Parsons said.

Parsons told KVUE he and his teammates have been playing against the Llano players ever since they were in elementary school.

Kickoff

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. KVUE will update this story with score updates, and don't miss the highlights from this game in KVUE's Friday Football Fever show! You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app

The KVUE team will be live from Round Rock for all the action.

Search for Lago Vista or Llano to get the latest score below: 

