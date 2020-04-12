Texas high school football Game of the Week: Lago Vista Vikings vs. Llano Yellowjackets Pt. 2

The Lago Vista Vikings and Llano Yellowjackets matchup is KVUE's Game of the Week!

LEANDER, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is when Llano and Lago Vista was the Game of the Week back in October for the first matchup.

Texas high school football season is back in full swing, folks!

The KVUE Sports team is here to give you the latest scores and highlights in the Austin area.

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Lago Vista Vikings and Llano Yellowjackets matchup is the one we are looking at this week!

RELATED:

Preview

This 3A D1 regional final neutral site game featuring the No. 1 and No. 2 finishers in District 13 is set up to be a good one! As district foes, the Yellowjackets and Vikings faced each other earlier this season. Llano defeated Lago Vista on the road in October, 44-27.

Llano held a 24-21 lead at halftime in the first matchup, but then held the Vikings to just six second half points (all scored in the fourth quarter) as the Yellowjackets took a strong hold of the game.

You can watch the highlights of the first matchup here:

Llano vs Lago Vista | Football | 10/16 | MaxPreps October 16, 2020: Lago Vista, TX 78645 The Llano Yellowjackets (Llano, TX) football overcame the host Lago Vista Vikings (Lago Vista, TX), 44-27 in Friday's league bout. In their next game, the Yellowjackets face the Blanco Panthers (Blanco, TX) in a 3A-1 Region IV District 13 bout, on Friday, October 23.

Lago Vista went on to rattle off five straight wins since losing to Llano. The Yellowjackets will enter the rematch undefeated at 13-0.

Kickoff

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. KVUE will update this story with score updates, and don't miss the highlights from this game in KVUE's Friday Football Fever show! You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

The KVUE team will be live from Bible Stadium for all the action.

Search for Lago Vista or Llano to get the latest score below: