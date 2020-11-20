Texas high school football Game of the Week: Georgetown vs. Pflugerville

The Georgetown Eagles and Pflugerville Panthers matchup is KVUE's Game of the Week!

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Texas high school football season is back in full swing, folks!

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Georgetown Eagles and Pflugerville Panthers matchup is the one we are looking at this week!

Preview

Georgetown will travel to Pflugerville to take on the Panthers. The Eagles enter the matchup with a 6-1 record, while the Panthers come in with a 5-1 record.

In 2019, Georgetown came away with the win, beating the Panthers 35-12. The Eagles have not lost to the Panthers since the 2011-12 season.

Despite both being one-loss squads, the two teams have a number of differences.

Pflugerville likes to run the ball and Georgetown moves the ball through the air. Georgetown was picked to finish second in the district at the beginning of the year, while Pflugerville was picked to finish second to last.

The winner of this game will also take control of second place in the district standings moving forward.

Kickoff

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The KVUE team will be live from Pflugerville for all the action.