HS Football

Texas high school football Game of the Week: Cedar Ridge vs. Round Rock

The Cedar Ridge Raiders and Round Rock Dragons matchup is KVUE's Game of the Week!

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas high school football season is back in full swing, folks!

The KVUE Sports team is here to give you the latest scores and highlights in the Austin area.

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Cedar Ridge Raiders vs. Round Rock Dragons matchup is the one we are looking at this week!

Preview

These two district rivals lit up the scoreboard last season in their matchup. Cedar Ridge came away with that win, 58-47, but if you ask the quarterbacks for both teams, each of them are better and ready to duke it out again. 

"I think experience on the defensive side is what we have against them," Round Rock quarterback Seth Ford told KVUE. "They're going to come out firing. We've just got to be ready to take that first punch and swing back."

"I feel like I've written the playbook myself. I understand everything. I'm really confident in what I do," Cedar Ridge quarterback Joaquin Sandoval said. "I don't think any team can really hold us out here honestly."

Cedar Ridge is 0-1 so far this season, while Round Rock enters the game 2-0.

RELATED: Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 7

Kickoff

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. KVUE will update this story with score updates, and don't miss the highlights from this game in KVUE's Friday Football Fever show! You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app

The KVUE team will be live from Round Rock for all the action.

WATCH: Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 7 – Thursday Night Lights

