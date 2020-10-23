Texas high school football Game of the Week: Austin High vs. Lake Travis

The Austin High Maroons and Lake Travis Cavaliers matchup is KVUE's Game of the Week!

Texas high school football season is back in full swing, folks!

The KVUE Sports team is here to give you the latest scores and highlights in the Austin area.

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Austin High Maroons and Lake Travis Cavaliers matchup is the one we are looking at this week!

Preview

Last season, Lake Travis dominated this matchup with a 63-0 shutout win. The Maroons came into that game with a 2-2 record in 2019. This time around, the Maroons are 3-0, riding the success of their quarterback, Charles Wright.

The three-star recruit who is committed to play for the University of Texas told KVUE he's not surprised they are 3-0.

"It's not really that we're 3-0, we've just executed in my mind," Wright said. "It's great to be 3-0, but we have a task at hand, this week, so that 3-0 doesn't mean anything. We have to keep working and keep improving ourselves."

The Austin High School offense, which is averaging more than 50 points per game, squares off with a stout Lake Travis defense giving up less than 20.

Kickoff

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. KVUE will update this story with score updates, and don't miss the highlights from this game in KVUE's Friday Football Fever show! You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

The KVUE team will be live from Lake Travis for all the action.

Search for Austin High or Lake Travis to get the latest score below: