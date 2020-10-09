Texas high school football Game of the Week: Wimberley Texans vs. Lampasas Badgers

The Wimberley Texans and Lampasas Badgers is KVUE's third Game of the Week of the 2020 season!

It's week three of the Texas high school football season and that means the KVUE Sports team is back to giving you the latest scores and highlights in the Austin area!

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Wimberley Texans and Lampasas Badgers take the honor in week three.

PREVIEW

It's a battle of undefeated teams. Lampasas enters the matchup 2-0 after thrashing both Brownwood, 55-23, and Stephenville, 41-0, in the first two weeks of the season. Wimberley's games were a little bit closer, but the Texans still managed two wins, narrowly edging out Canyon Lake, 24-22, and beating Cuero last week, 33-14.

Each team enjoyed highly successful 2019 seasons, as Lampasas advanced to the 4A-1 state semifinals and Wimberley made it to the 4A-2 state championship game.

Both ended up losing to the eventual state champions.

"Both of us have the same goal," said Wimberley head coach Doug Warren. "I know we're in different divisions but I think both of us want to get back and finish what we didn't get finished last year."

"It's a really good football team that has a lot of experience returning from a state finalist appearance," Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers said in regards to the challenge the Texans will pose. "They've got eight back on defense and six back on offense and they're playing at a pretty good level right now."

Speaking of challenge, the Wimberley defense will certainly have its hands full with the Lampasas offense.

Led by UT baseball commit Ace Whitehead, the Badgers have scored 40 points or more in 14 straight games.

"Oh, man. I don't know if you can defend that guy," Warren said when asked about Whitehead's play. "He's the total package. He can do it all. He can beat you with his arm, he can beat you with his feet, but more than anything he's a smart player. He gets those guys in so many correct situations and just is a field general out there. It's going to be a great contest between two great communities and two really good football teams."

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.