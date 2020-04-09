Texas high school football Game of the Week: Thrall vs. Lexington – KVUE

The Thrall Tigers and Lexington Eagles kick off the 2020 season as KVUE's second Game of the Week!

THRALL, Texas — It's week one of the Texas high school football season and that means the KVUE Sports team is back to giving you the latest scores and highlights in the Austin area!

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Thrall Tigers and Lexington Eagles take the honor in week two!

PREVIEW

Thrall was scheduled to play its first game on Friday, Aug. 28, but the game was canceled after a member of the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19. Thrall scrambled to find a new opponent and did with Tomball Christian HomeSchool. The Tigers fell to Tomball, 26-8, on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Meanwhile, Lexington won its first game against West, 25-14. The Eagles possess one of the state's best-kept secret talents: junior running back Jared Kerr. Kerr finished week one with more than 150 yards and a touchdown. Kerr has also been getting Division I looks with offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida and Notre Dame.

"This past week, it happened, and right here, Sept. 1, was when they started contacting us," Kerr told KVUE. "The phone was definitely flooded and it's a little overwhelming answering all the questions, but a good overwhelming."

KICKOFF

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.