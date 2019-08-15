AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Travis junior tight end and University of Texas commit Lake McRee suffered a knee injury in Tuesday's practice that is likely to cost him the entirety of the 2019 high school football season.

McRee, a three-star recruit, was poised to be a focal point of the Lake Travis offense – an offense facilitated by quarterback and fellow Texas commit Hudson Card.

The Cavaliers will turn to pass-catching options Kyle Eaves and Grayson Sandlin in McRee's absence.

McRee is likely to face an extended rehab process before returning to the field for his senior season in 2020.

McRee committed to Texas just over a month ago.

