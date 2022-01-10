Phil Dawson to be named Hyde Park Schools' head football coach

Dawson played kicker for the Texas Longhorns from 1994 to 1997 and spent 21 years in the NFL, kicking for the Browns, the 49ers and the Cardinals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hyde Park Schools will introduce former Texas Longhorns and NFL kicker Phil Dawson as its new head football coach and assistant athletic director on Tuesday.

Hyde Park Schools officials will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to welcome Dawson.

Dawson played for the Longhorns from 1994 to 1997, where he was a four-year starter and All-American. He left UT holding 13 records, including all-time marks for scoring (339), field goals (59) and field goal accuracy (74.7%).

After his collegiate career on the Forty Acres, Dawson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders in 1998, was waived and then was picked up by the New England Patriots, where he served on the practice squad.

Dawson's 21-year NFL career took off after being signed by the Cleveland Browns in 1999. Dawson served as the Cleveland Browns' kicker from 1999 to 2012. Dawson went on to kick for the San Francisco 49ers from 2013 to 2016 and Arizona Cardinals from 2017 to 2018.

Dawson announced his retirement from the NFL in 2019 after signing a one-day ceremonial contract with the Browns to retire as a member of the team.

In 2018, KVUE highlighted Dawson's sons, Dru and Beau Dawson, who played football for the Vandegrift Vipers.