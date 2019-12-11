AUSTIN, Texas — ***Editor's note: The video above was published in 2017.***

McNeil High School football head coach Howard McMahan has resigned from his position in order to become an assistant athletic director for Round Rock ISD, according to reports from KVUE's media partner the Austin American-Statesman.

McMahan's resignation comes after serving as McNeil's head football coach for six years. The Statesman reported that McMahan will replace Lee Penland, who retired earlier this year, in RRISD's athletic office.

The district told the Statesman that it hopes to have the McNeil head coaching vacancy filled before the holiday break.

Before serving six seasons as McNeil's head football coach, McMahan coached at Connally, where he went 40-37 and led the Cougars to the area round of the UIL Class 4A playoffs in 2012. McMahan's record at McNeil was 19-41.

