Liberty Hill coach Jeff Walker dies after years-long cancer fight

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker has died after a years-long bout with kidney cancer, according to Texas Longhorns play-by-play voice Craig Way. He was 52 years old.
Walker, last coached the Liberty Hill Panthers (8-0) on Nov. 20 in a 84-0 win over Austin Navarro. Walker's battle with kidney cancer was a reason he left Rogers a few years ago, according to Way.
Way said “family and health reasons” was what Walker told him at the time of his departure from Rogers.
Liberty Hill regularly made the playoffs in the 4A classification and moved up to the 5A classification in 2020 under Walker's watch. The Panthers went undefeated and won the 5A-2 District 14 title in 2020. Liberty Hill will take the field for the first time since Walker's death in a playoff game against Leander Glenn on Dec. 11.
KVUE has reached out to the school district.
