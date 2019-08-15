AUSTIN, Texas — Reading too much into a scrimmage, especially the first scrimmage of the season, is oftentimes fool's gold.

Still, the playmaking on display from LBJ's skill players in its Thursday scrimmage against Bowie was tough to ignore.

Sophomore Jaybreon Riggins made his entrance to the varsity spotlight known with a devastating hit.

Alabama commit Latrell McCutchin and David Jones both hauled in multiple highlight-reel catches. McCutchin, a four-star recruit and the No. 6 rated cornerback in the country, is only a junior.

Head Coach Jahmal Fenner thinks this year's group has the chance to be special.

"If you play every week as if it's your last game and just play with your heart, I could see a state championship for us," Coach Fenner said. "We've always had good skills at LBJ, but I would probably say this is one of our most talented groups across the board ... We should make a lot of big plays on the outside."

Thursday marked the first day all schools from 4A to 1A could hold scrimmages, as well as 5A and 6A programs that didn't have spring practices. LBJ, a 5A Division I team, and Bowie, a 6A team, fit into the latter category.

The two schools squared off for two hours at Nelson Field and, at times, the game was chippy.

Coach Fenner said it was good preparation for his team.

"It's an emotional game and if you have kids playing without any emotion, you're probably not going to be very good," Coach Fenner said. "Seeing my kids get fired up and play with an attitude, that's what it's all about. We've just got to teach them how to control it."

The LBJ Jaguars open the season at home against Elgin on August 30.

