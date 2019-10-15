AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card, who has committed to the University of Texas, is likely out for the remainder of his senior season, head coach Hank Carter confirmed to KVUE.

Card suffered a foot injury in the Battle of the Lakes against Westlake, Carter said.

Lake Travis beat Westlake in that game, 26-25, but the loss of Card – a four-star and fourth ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation – would leave the Cavs with some tough shoes to fill.

Card would be the second Texas-bound Cavaliers player to go down for the season. Junior tight end Lake McRee suffered a season-ending knee injury in August, Burnt Orange Nation reported.

Carter told KVUE that "initial reports don't look good" regarding Card's foot injury. He also said Card would be seeking a second opinion.

