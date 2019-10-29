AUSTIN, Texas — When one Division 1 college football prospect went down, Lake Travis High School replaced him with another.

It's a luxury that few other teams have, and in his first career start on varsity last week, Cavaliers quarterback Nate Yarnell picked up his first career win.

"I was a little nervous," the junior said. "First start, [I] kind-of expected it. As soon as the game started going, I was ready to go."

Lake Travis Head Coach Hank Carter said he was pleased with the effort from Yarnell in his team's 54-21 win over Del Valle on Friday.

"He got the ball out of his hand and was delivering the football," Coach said. "[He] made some on-the-line checks in some crucial situations early. [There were a] couple of plays that he'll learn from, just like all the guys out there. But I think there's a lot of positive things that he did."

The Cavs initially feared that starter Hudson Card would have to miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury sustained against Westlake. But after second and third opinions, Card avoided surgery. He hopes he can return for a playoff run.

In the meantime, the keys to the offense belong to his understudy.

"Pretty much everything I've done I've learned from him, so just taking things from him and trying to do better myself," Yarnell said.

Yarnell will make his second start Friday against a 7-1 Hays team that's coming off its first loss of the season.

