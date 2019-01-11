AUSTIN, Texas — ***Editor's note: The video published above is the Friday Football Fever show from last week. When tonight's show airs, the video will be replaced.***

It's week 10 of high school football, and that means another pair of schools' chance to be KVUE's Game of the Week!

This week, the honor goes to Lake Travis High School and Hays High School. Last season, Lake Travis defeated Hays, 44-28.

KVUE's Jake Garcia went to Lake Travis on Monday. Here is how the school is prepping for this matchup.

One varsity start, one varsity win for Cavs quarterback Nate Yarnell.

The junior – who was thrust into the starting role when starter Hudson Card injured his foot against Westlake – answered his first test a week ago in a 50-24 win over Del Valle.

"I was a little nervous, first start, kind of expected it," Yarnell said. "As soon as the game started going I was ready to go."

RELATED: One start, one win for Lake Travis Cavs' Nate Yarnell in relief of Hudson Card

"He got the ball out of his hand, was delivering the football, made some on-the-line checks in some crucial situations early," head coach Hank Carter said of Yarnell's performance. "Couple of plays that he'll learn from just like all the guys out there, but I think there's a lot of positive things that he did."

Yarnell said his ability to acclimate quickly with the first-team offense can be traced back to the work he put in during the summer.

“I got some reps in this summer with 7 on 7 with them," Yarnell told KVUE. "Throughout the season, I’ve gotten a good amount of reps with the ones just in practice, just getting me prepared for this kind of situation. I feel like obviously (I) got to get a little bit better each week, get ready for playoffs, but I feel like I’ve stepped into good chemistry with these guys so far.”

The injury to Card, though not as severe as originally feared, falls into a theme of injuries for Lake Travis in 2019.

RELATED: Lake Travis, UT-bound QB Hudson Card expected to be out 4-6 weeks due to foot injury

“(We've) dealt with a larger number than normal I would say by a long stretch, but I think that the depth of our football team this year has really been a big benefit. We’ve had a lot of kids able to step in and have opportunities for them to get in and make an impact on the team," Carter said.

RELATED: WATCH: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Oct. 25

VOTE: KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Oct. 25

KVUE Game of the Week: Regents Knights vs. Brentwood Christian Bears

KVUE's Emily Giangreco went to Hays High School on Wednesday. She caught up with the Rebels to see what they're doing to prepare.

Hays is coming off of beat down from Westlake – where the Rebels were only able to score one touchdown in a 64-7 game.

"Your opponent has a lot to do with what happens," said Hays head coach Les Goad. "I can't say we played our best game, but Westlake is very quality opponent."

Now, the Rebels face for another quality opponent. It's one that even Westlake lost to: Lake Travis.

"They do things right," said Goad. "They're high powered, they're very explosive on offense. Defensively, they swarm the football and everybody flies to the football. They just don't make a lot of mistakes."

But, Hays shouldn't be counted out.

The Rebels have put up 316 points so far this season, outscoring most of their opponents by almost 30 per game.

"The guys have really bought in to the systems that we are running, Goad told KVUE. "We've got some good skilled players on both sides of the ball and just their work ethic has really brought them to this point."

And, of course, watch Friday Football Fever at 10:30 p.m. on KVUE for full post-game reaction.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger spreads joy at Dell Children's Medical Center

Formula 1 driver to wear Longhorns design on his helmet for U.S. Grand Prix race in Austin

Here's the winner for KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Oct. 25

WATCH: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Nov. 1

Actor Tom Hardy gives shoutout to South Austin high school band

Astros' Gerrit Cole tweets open letter to the city of Houston