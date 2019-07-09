Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You can vote on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

RELATED: Here's the winner for KVUE's Big Save of the Week - Aug. 30

RELATED: KVUE's Friday Football Fever: Aug. 30

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

The first play is Matt Schulz from Rouse with a toe-tapping interception on the sideline, the second is Cedar Ridge's Deuce Vaughn with a 50-yard touchdown run and the third is McCallum's Takai Satberry with a sideline catch followed by shoving two defenders to the ground.

Watch the full Friday Football Fever broadcast below :

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

What to know as UT Austin prepares for ESPN College GameDay

LSU fans are blowing up Sam Ehlinger's phone after his number was leaked online

Where to watch the UT vs. LSU football game in Austin

How an Austin-area family became the owners of UT mascot Bevo