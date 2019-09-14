AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You voted on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

The first play is a trick play by Vista Ridge's Kyle Brown and Nathan Schlapkohl connecting on a reverse pass for a touchdown, the second is Leander Glenn's Jarvis Henderson's "tip drill" catch and the third is Del Valle's Elijah Gonzales with a juggling, one-handed interception in the end zone.

