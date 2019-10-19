AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You voted on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

RELATED: Here's the winner for KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Oct. 11

KVUE Game of the Week: Westlake Chaparrals vs. Lake Travis Cavaliers

LIVE SCORES: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Oct. 11

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

Here were the nominees:

First up, we have Regents getting a little creative with their offensive play calling. Regents dialed up a flea flicker where Wilson Long connected with Aidan McCormick for a 42-yard touchdown.

Second, Manor quarterback Matthew Hill was surprised by the snap, but so was the defense, and it allowed him to find Carl Chester for one heck of a catch over his defender.

Finally, Akins wide receiver Antonio Lopez ran a hitch-and-go to perfection, which he took 70 yards to the house.

WATCH THE FULL FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER SHOW HERE:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'You're killing me, smalls!' Central Texas kids hope to meet 'The Sandlot' cast

Astros one win away from World Series after 8-3 win over Yankees

Austin FC searching for first official gamer

Lake Travis, UT-bound QB Hudson Card expected to be out 4-6 weeks due to foot injury

Autopsy report for Cedric Benson released