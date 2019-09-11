AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You voted on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

Here were the nominees:

First, we have Hutto's Cedavian Robinson came down with a highlight reel one-handed interception. Next, Jarrell's Derrick Warren opened up the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return. Last but not least, Syncere Turner secured a "pick six" for Anderson.

WATCH FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER SHOW HERE:

