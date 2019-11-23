AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

Here were the nominees:

First, we have Giddings High School's 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Second on the nominees list is Vandegrift's Trey Mongozy with a jaw-dropping catch. Finally, Mason Mangum from Westlake racks up some yards after the catch in the Chaps' second round playoff game.

WATCH: Friday Football Fever is back for the second round of 2019 UIL Playoff football | KVUE

