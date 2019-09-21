AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You voted on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

Here were the nominees:

The first Big Save of the Week nominee this week is from a pair that we've seen before: Dru Dawson and Trey Mongauzy. Dawson lobbed it up and Mongauzy climbed the ladder and caught the ball in the end zone despite an awkward fall. Next, Westlake's Zane Minors hits the defender with a stutter step and split. Finally, Cedar Par forced a fumble and Adam Higgins scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.

