Hutto's Landyn Watson commits to Texas Christian University

AUSTIN, Texas — Hutto defender Landyn Watson has earned scholarship offers from Division 1 programs all across the country, including Lousiana State University, Baylor University, the University of Arkansas, Texas Christian University, Arizona State University, Florida State University and many more.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 235-pound rising senior plays defensive end for the Hippos, but could easily lineup at outside linebacker at the next level.

After two all-district seasons, Watson is ready for a very productive senior year. But before stepping on the field in 2020, he took time to make his college announcement on a video call with KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones.

After thanking God and his family, Watson said, "I would like to announce that I will be going to Texas Christian University. Go Frogs!," holding up the Horned Frogs' hand sign.

"It fit me, it fit my playing time, my character, it fit me as a person and my family," Watson said. "I trust Coach [Gary] Patterson and Coach [Dan] Sharpe. Those guys have told me what they can do for me, and they've backed it up with a resume that proves it."

That resume that Watson mentioned includes 11 TCU players who have been drafted – in just the past three years.

When asked which team he most looks forward to playing against, Watson said with a smile, "I'm [most] looking forward to playing the University of Texas because I live 30 minutes away from the University of Texas."

Watson's senior season at Hutto will kick off on Sept. 25 at College Station