AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE’s high school football previews continue with 3A Thursday.

Division I C.H. Yoe and Division II Lexington are two schools entering the new season in much different shape.

Yoe took District 10 by storm last year and was a regional semifinalist.

Sure, there was also the heartbreaking one-point overtime loss in the playoffs, but the Yoemen return some serious playmakers.

Their three best guys on offense are back — top rusher Nico Vargas, top wide receiver Kobe Young and quarterback Braden Brashear, who's the coach's son.

"As a father, you're harder on your own kids than you are the other kids,” Head Coach Tommy Brashear said. “At times I think some of the other kids kind-of feel sorry for him. I think they kind-of rally around him. That wasn't my intent … He's your child, and you're a little harder on him."

From a team that returns lots to one that returns little: The chances for Lexington to repeat its solid 2018 hinge on nine new starters on offense and seven on defense growing up quickly.

The good news is they’re led by a grown man.

Aaron Allert is a four-year starter at linebacker and his dad is a former Longhorn.

Aaron said he’s excited to take on a new challenge.

“The big thing for me being a four-year starter is just to lead by example,” he said. “Anything they need, they can come to me. Coach Muhl has said to them, 'If you have questions, come talk to Aaron.' I feel like I’m just trying to be there for them to make sure they know what they need to do.”

