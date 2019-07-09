AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE will be bringing you "Friday Football Fever" every week at 10:30 p.m., right after the 10 p.m. newscast!

We'll tell you all about the big plays, touchdowns and more from the dozens of high school football games across the Hill Country.

Tune in to catch Jeff Jones, Jake Garcia and Emily Giangreco bringing you all the updates on your favorite teams each week!

"Friday Football Fever" is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health, Austin Telco Federal Credit Union and Lorenz & Lorenz.

Watch the full Friday Football Fever broadcast below :

This week, the Band of the Week went out to Crockett High School! Congrats, y'all!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

What to know as UT Austin prepares for ESPN College GameDay

LSU fans are blowing up Sam Ehlinger's phone after his number was leaked online

Where to watch the UT vs. LSU football game in Austin

How an Austin-area family became the owners of UT mascot Bevo