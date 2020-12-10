Denton Guyer students directed "inappropriate and hateful comments" at members of the Lake Ridge football team, band, drill team and cheerleaders, officials said.

Updated at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday with additional comments from Guyer High School Principal Dr. Shaun Perry.

Students from Denton Guyer directed "hateful comments" at students from the visiting school— Lake Ridge High School— at a football game last week, school officials confirmed.

Lake Ridge students participating on the football team, band, drill team, and cheerleading were subjected to the comments, according to a letter from the school's principal.

The letter, which included a response from the principal of Denton Guyer, said Principal Ashley Alloway would be meeting with each of the student groups this week.

She wanted to assure the students that "we fully support them, we stand with them, and we will never tolerate this type of behavior."

The section of the letter from Guyer Principal Shaun Perry said "all issues will be addressed at the global, and, when appropriate, at the individual level."

Perry did not give specifics about how the issues would be addressed.

He also sent a letter Friday night to students and parents of Guyer HS addressing the alleged incident. He said after conversations with members of the opposing school’s staff, including their administration, much of the information shared on social media was "deemed inaccurate."

Perry went on to say that it does not take from the fact that their students’ behavior shed a negative light on the entire community.

"Attendance at extracurricular events and activities is a privilege," Perry said in the letter. He said going forward, anyone who violates student code at events will be removed from the venue and will face additional disciplinary action if needed.