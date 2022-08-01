LIST: Central Texas high school football schedules

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: Texas high school football season.
As local players hit the fields for the first time, we wanted to make it easy for you to find out where your favorite teams are playing and when during the 2022 season.
Below is a list of websites where you can find information about local football programs, from schedules to rosters and everything in between:
Austin ISD
- Akins Early College High School
- Anderson High School
- Austin High School
- Bowie High School
- Crockett Early College High School
- Eastside Early College High School
- LBJ Early College High School
- Liberal Arts and Science Academy
- McCallum High School
- Navarro Early College High School
- Northeast Early College High School
- Travis Early College High School
Bastrop ISD
Blanco ISD
Burnet CISD
Del Valle ISD
Dripping Springs ISD
Eanes ISD
Elgin ISD
Flatonia ISD
Georgetown ISD
Granger ISD
Hays CISD
Hutto ISD
Jarrell ISD
Johnston City ISD
Lago Vista ISD
Lake Travis ISD
Leander ISD
Liberty Hill ISD
Llano ISD
Lockhart ISD
Luling ISD
Manor ISD
Marble Falls ISD
Pflugerville ISD
Rockdale ISD
Round Rock ISD
San Marcos CISD
Taylor ISD
Wimberley ISD
And while we're on the subject of football in Central Texas, take a look at the Texas Longhorns' schedule here and the Texas State Bobcats' schedule here.
For all the latest Texas high school football news, be sure to follow the KVUE Sports team on social media:
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: