LIST: Central Texas high school football schedules

For Texas high school football fans, the most wonderful time of the year has officially arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: Texas high school football season.

As local players hit the fields for the first time, we wanted to make it easy for you to find out where your favorite teams are playing and when during the 2022 season.

Below is a list of websites where you can find information about local football programs, from schedules to rosters and everything in between:

Austin ISD

Bastrop ISD

Blanco ISD

Burnet CISD

Del Valle ISD

Dripping Springs ISD

Eanes ISD

Elgin ISD

Flatonia ISD

Georgetown ISD

Granger ISD

Hays CISD

Hutto ISD

Jarrell ISD

Johnston City ISD

Lago Vista ISD

Lake Travis ISD

Leander ISD

Liberty Hill ISD

Llano ISD

Lockhart ISD

Luling ISD

Manor ISD

Marble Falls ISD

Pflugerville ISD

Rockdale ISD

Round Rock ISD

San Marcos CISD

Taylor ISD

Wimberley ISD

And while we're on the subject of football in Central Texas, take a look at the Texas Longhorns' schedule here and the Texas State Bobcats' schedule here.

For all the latest Texas high school football news, be sure to follow the KVUE Sports team on social media:

Jeff Jones on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Tyler Feldman on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Cory Mose on social media: Facebook | Twitter

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube