x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

HS Football

Meet Bobby Acosta: Del Valle High School's new head football coach

Acosta led IMG Academy in 2020, the nation's No. 1 ranked high school football team.

DEL VALLE, Texas — In sports, the goal is to win a championship. Bobby Acosta did just that with IMG Academy – and then he left.

As a head coach at IMG, Acosta's one and only season in Bradenton, Florida, ended with his team as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation and the title of "national champs." Then came his resignation.

"My work is done [at IMG]," Acosta said. "IMG is a different type of business and I'm looking for a more traditional type of experience. And I've been trying to get into Texas football for forever."

On Friday, Del Valle High School announced Acosta as its new head football coach.

Acosta hasn't coached a Texas high school team yet, but he did coach against a team from Texas in 2020: state semifinalists Duncanville. Acosta's IMG Academy team beat Duncanville, 41-14.

"He loves to put a lot of points on the board," said Tawni Angel, Del Valle's athletics director. "He put a lot of points on the board against Duncanville this year, and he knows how to score."

WATCH: Bobby Acosta named Del Valle's new head football coach

"I love scoring points," Acosta said. "That brings a lot of fun to the world of football. We want to play basketball on grass."

And the former coach of the nation's top team thinks he can bring that "basketball on grass" style to the Cardinals very soon.

"The support is there, the facilities are there. Now we just have to infuse the systems and the program's going to take off," Acosta said.

Del Valle begins spring football practice on April 19.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Key plays: Baylor's 86-70 national championship win over Gonzaga

Baylor crushes undefeated Gonzaga in March Madness final

Rangers draw near-capacity crowd, see dearth of masks, as they lose home opener

Hours before Rangers home opener, Gov. Abbott says he won't throw out first pitch, Texas won't try to host any MLB events