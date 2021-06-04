Meet Bobby Acosta: Del Valle High School's new head football coach

Acosta led IMG Academy in 2020, the nation's No. 1 ranked high school football team.

DEL VALLE, Texas — In sports, the goal is to win a championship. Bobby Acosta did just that with IMG Academy – and then he left.

As a head coach at IMG, Acosta's one and only season in Bradenton, Florida, ended with his team as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation and the title of "national champs." Then came his resignation.

"My work is done [at IMG]," Acosta said. "IMG is a different type of business and I'm looking for a more traditional type of experience. And I've been trying to get into Texas football for forever."

On Friday, Del Valle High School announced Acosta as its new head football coach.

Acosta hasn't coached a Texas high school team yet, but he did coach against a team from Texas in 2020: state semifinalists Duncanville. Acosta's IMG Academy team beat Duncanville, 41-14.

"He loves to put a lot of points on the board," said Tawni Angel, Del Valle's athletics director. "He put a lot of points on the board against Duncanville this year, and he knows how to score."

"I love scoring points," Acosta said. "That brings a lot of fun to the world of football. We want to play basketball on grass."

And the former coach of the nation's top team thinks he can bring that "basketball on grass" style to the Cardinals very soon.

"The support is there, the facilities are there. Now we just have to infuse the systems and the program's going to take off," Acosta said.

Del Valle begins spring football practice on April 19.