LBJ Jaguars fall to Stephenville in first-ever State title game appearance

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was a first-time appearance in the State title game for the LBJ Jaguars, but they fell one game short of bringing home the hardware.

The Jaguars kicked off against Stephenville on Friday morning and lost, 38-21. Stephenville's win marks the school's sixth state championship in program history.

"We are #AISDProud of our LBJ Jaguars and Coach Jahmal Fenner for their history-making run. You've united the Austin community and we're ready to do it again next year. Congratulations to Stephenville on their state title," Austin ISD wrote in a tweet after the game.

Even after defeat, all class from LBJ. Jags have so much to be proud of this year. Historic season. Stephenville wins it all, 38-21. pic.twitter.com/xREQ8Oxwh5 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 17, 2021

The LBJ Jaguars were the first Austin ISD to play for a state title since Reagan (now Northeast) played John Tyler High School in 1973. The Jags punched their tickets in this state championship game after completing a 12-point, fourth-quarter comeback in the previous round against Tyler Chapel Hill.

The loss caps off an emotional season for Jaguars head coach Jahmal Fenner, as well. Fenner's son, Cameron Nelson, was shot and killed back in November. A balloon release was held for Fenner's son, and the team dedicated each win in the playoff run to Nelson with "#4Cam."

LBJ finishes the 2021 season with a 15-1 record.