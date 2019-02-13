The second round of the girls high school basketball playoffs will take place on Thursday and Friday this week.

Several Austin area teams survived first-round games.

Hendrickson vs Conroe: Friday, 6 p.m. at College Station

Vista Ridge vs College Park: Thursday, 8 p.m. at College Station

Cedar Ridge vs Klein Collins: Thursday, 6 p.m. at College Station

Westlake vs Brandeis: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Smithson Valley

The Westlake vs Brandeis game is intriguing, as it pits the #15 team in the state (Westlake) against the #9 team (Brandeis).

Dripping Springs vs Brackenridge: Friday, 6 p.m. at Alamo CC

Crockett vs Houston: Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Seguin

Cedar Park vs Rudder: Friday, 7 p.m. at Cameron

Pflugerville vs Waller: Friday, 8 p.m. at College Station

East View vs College Station: Thurday, 6 p.m. at Giddings

Georgetown vs Magnolia West: Friday, 7 p.m. at Hearne



Liberty Hill vs Navasota: Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Rockdale

Lampasas vs El Campo: Friday at Cedar Creek

Smithville vs Burnet: Friday, 6 p.m. at Round Rock

LaGrange vs Fredericksburg: Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Rouse



Lago Vista vs Luling: Friday, 7 p.m. at Taylor

Schulenburg vs Comfort: Friday, 7p.m. at SA Cole

Thorndale vs Harper

Flatonia vs San Isidro: Friday, 7 p.m. at Woodsboro

Shiner vs Freer

Mason vs Normangee: Friday, 7 p.m. at Stony Point