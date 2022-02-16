WATCH: Austin High senior slays national anthem before playoff win

Eleanor Bangle, a senior shooting guard for Austin High, stepped up to the mic and belted out a phenomenal national anthem before the team's 53-37 win.

AUSTIN, Texas — "The Star-Spangled Banner" serves as a customary start to sporting events across America. The athletes line up courtside or on the sideline of the field as an artist grabs the mic and opens up the pre-game festivities.

It's not every day, however, you see someone dressed to play step up to the mic. But that's what happened at Tuesday's bi-district playoff game between Austin High and Vandegrift.

Austin High senior shooting guard Eleanor Bangle grabbed the mic and gave a phenomenal performance on the court before the game even tipped off. Bangle showed her talents extend far beyond the court.

KVUE's Jeff Jones said by the third word of the song he knew he needed to start recording.

The Austin High girl's basketball team went on to beat Vandegrift in the bi-district round of the playoffs, 53-37. Here are some highlights from the game:

