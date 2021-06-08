'Road to Round Rock' | Texas HS baseball state championships return to Dell Diamond

Here is a look at the four-day schedule for the 2021 UIL State Championships.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Dell Diamond in Round Rock is set to host the 2021 UIL State Baseball Championships for classes 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A.

The championships are scheduled from June 9 to June 12. This comes after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Single-day, general admission tickets are available at RRExpress.com/UIL and cost $15 each. Parking for all 2021 UIL Baseball Tournament games at Dell Diamond is $5 per vehicle, per day. Children under the age of two do not require a ticket, according to Round Rock Express officials.

The 4A UIL State Championships are being held at UFCU Disch Falk Field at the University of Texas. Texarkana Pleasant Grove will face Stephenville at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, and Sinton will play Rusk at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. The 4A UIL State Championship will also be at the Disch at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

Here is a look at the four-day schedule for the 2021 UIL State Championships:

Wednesday, June 9

1A semifinal: Kennard vs. Hubbard – 9 a.m.

1A semifinal: Nazareth vs. Fayetteville – 12 p.m.

2A semifinal: Shiner vs. New Deal – 4 p.m.

2A semifinal: Bosqueville vs. Garrison – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

1A championship: TBD vs. TBD – 9 a.m.

2A championship: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m.

5A semifinal: Barbers Hill vs. Amarillo – 4 p.m.

5A semifinal: Hallsville vs. Leander Rouse – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 11

3A semifinal: London vs. Brock – 9 a.m.

3A semifinal: Malakoff vs. Gunter – 12 p.m.

6A semifinal: Keller vs. Houston Strake Jesuit – 4 p.m.

6A semifinal: Smithson Valley vs. Rockwall Heath – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

3A championship: TBD vs. TBD – 9 a.m.

5A championship: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m.

6A championship: TBD vs. TBD – 4 p.m.

After the UIL State Championships are finished, Dell Diamond will also host three high school all-star games throughout the month of June.

Here are the dates and times for the three all-star games:

Sunday, June 13

Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (2A-4A) – 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (5A-6A) – 12 p.m.