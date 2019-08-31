AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You can vote on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweets out during the Friday Football Fever show.

The winner will be announced the following Tuesday in the 6 pm sportscast.

Here are the nominees:

The first play is Takai Magget from San Marcos High School with a twisting catch at the one-yard line, the second is Cedar Ridge's Chris Vaughn with a kickoff return for a touchdown, and the final nominee is Liberty Hill's Andon Thomas with an interception return for a touchdown.

