HUTTO, Texas — A huge block laid by Hutto wide receiver DJ Baptist has gone viral -- and led to injuries.

In Thursday's game between the Hutto Hippos and the McCallum Knights, UCLA quarterback commit Chase Griffin threw a swing pass to Texas Tech running back commit Chux Nwabuko III and Nwabuko started to turn up field. McCallum defensive back Elijah Griffin was pursing Nwabuko to make the tackle, only to be blindsided on a block by Baptist.

KVUE spoke with McCallum Head Coach Thomas Gammerdinger, who said Elijah Griffin was injured on the play, but was able to return to school the next day.

"The refs deemed it a clean hit. It's part of the game," Coach Gammerdinger said. "I hate it for my kid. Glad it wasn't more serious."

Wayne Elliott, who is secretary of the Austin Football Officials Association and a referee for high school games, said: "All I've seen is a 13-second clip on my phone. Can't tell much on that little screen and no ability to slow it down or stop it at impact. Kinda the way the calling official had to look at it!"

The block elicited a ton of reaction from the crowd and the play was caught on camera and shared to Twitter by Taylor Valdez.

Since the video's posting, multiple national sports media outlets have picked it up and the video has garnered more than a million views.

Hutto ultimately won the game, 58-7.

