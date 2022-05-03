Cedar Park HS junior wins Gatorade Texas Girl's Basketball Player of Year

Maul becomes the first girls basketball player from Cedar Park High School and Leander ISD to win the award.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park High School junior guard Gisella Maul was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year, officials announced Wednesday.

The Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states for each of the following sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field.

Maul becomes the first girls basketball player from Cedar Park High School and Leander ISD to win the award. The 5-foot-10-inch junior led the Timberwolves to a 36-0 record, 61 straight wins and back-to-back 5A State Championship. She averaged 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game in her junior season.

"Gisella Maul is the most unstoppable player we watched or played against," said John Berkman, head coach of Marble Falls High School. "She can create her own scoring opportunities, she can shoot it from outside anywhere she wants and finishes at the goal. She is a fantastic player."

Maul joins the following recent winners of the Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Rori Harmon, Deja Kelly, Endyia Rogers and Charli Collier. Harmon currently plays for the University of Texas, and Collier was an All-American for UT and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings.

ESPN ranks Maul as a 4-star guard and she has not yet committed to a school to play college ball. Maul has maintained a weighted 4.33 GPA in the classroom, and she will begin her senior year of high school this fall.

The Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year noted Maul's work off the court, too. She has volunteered locally making baked goods and treats for first responders and medical facilities. She has also donated her time at a local nursing home.

