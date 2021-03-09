Episodes of "Before the Snap: Texas HS football stories" will be posted weekly on KVUE's YouTube channel. Alright, folks ... lights ... camera ... action!

KVUE will visit a Central Texas high school football program throughout the 2021 season for the entire week leading up to Friday night's game day. You'll hear from the student-athletes, coaches, and the communities these programs represent to get an inside look how Texas high school football is simply different than any other state.

Football in Texas is more than just a sport, it's a way of life. The culture surrounding high school football in the Lone Star State is unparalleled, and we want to show you the stories you don't get to see before that first snap of every game.

The Handoff :

For the first week, KVUE visited Liberty Hill High School. Liberty Hill opens its 2021 season against Ellison High School. The Panthers are coming off a playoff run dedicated to their late head coach, Jeff Walker. Walker's brother, Kent Walker, was named interim head coach and is now the team's next full-time head coach entering his first season leading the Panthers.

Liberty Hill advanced all the way to the 5A state semifinals, but lost 62-61 in overtime to Crosby after failing on a two-point conversion attempt to win the game.

Liberty Hill is known for its unique slot-T offense, which is heavily run-based. The offense, however, will be run by 11 new faces. Every single starting player for the Panthers on offense in 2020 was a senior.

