Bastrop ISD names Eliot Allen the district's director of athletics

BASTROP, Texas — Bastrop ISD has selected Eliot Allen to be the district's director of athletics, according to a press release on Thursday.

The district said it searched through 55 applicants before deciding on Allen to assume the position. Allen will start next week, officials said.

“We are thrilled to have a leader of Coach Allen’s caliber take the helm of Bastrop ISD athletics,” said Superintendent Barry Edwards. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for sports that will inspire student athletes and coaches alike to be their best and to pursue excellence on the field, on the court and in our classrooms. He has a track record of building successful programs, and I am confident Coach Allen is the right person at the right time to help Bastrop ISD athletics achieve what we know we can achieve.”

Allen comes to Bastrop ISD after serving as the athletic director and a head football coach in Brenham Independent School District since 2017. With a career coaching record of 149-74, Allen is a five-time winner of the Coach of the Year award and a multi-year finalist for the Houston Touchdown Club Coach of the Year. In 2017, he was inducted into the Greater Houston Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the Bastrop ISD community,” said Allen. “It is clear to me that Mr. Edwards is passionate about the future of the district’s athletics program, and I am looking forward to meeting and working with our coaches, athletes, parents and fans.”

Aside from his illustrious coaching career, Allen has held the following leadership positions:

Senior regional director for the Texas High School Coaches Association

President and vice president of the Greater Houston Coaches Association

Member of the Houston Touchdown Club Player of the Year Selection Committee

Allen is a 1989 graduate from Seagraves High School in Seagraves, Texas, and played football and ran track at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. He graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 1994 with a Bachelor's of Science degree.