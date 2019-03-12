AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was KVUE's last Friday Football Fever show of the high school football season.

The Texas University Interscholastic League released its conference cutoff numbers Tuesday, and many Austin-area schools have learned their fate in regard to realignment.

As expected, the football programs of Hutto High School (6A) and Liberty Hill High School (5A, Division II) will move up in classification due to increased enrollment.

Anderson High School will drop from 6A to 5A and is now the largest Class 5 school in the state.

5A, District 12 will look markedly different next year, as LBJ High School, McCallum High School, Crockett High School, Travis High School, Navarro High School and Northeast High School will each move down to 5A, Division II.

The UIL will release the complete realignment list in February and the changes will take hold for the 2020-2021 school year.

The full list of impacted Austin-area schools is below:

Moving up:

Hutto: 6A

Weiss: 5A, D1

Liberty Hill: 5A, D2

Jarrell: 4A, D2

Manor New Tech: 4A, D2

Blanco: 3A, D1

Flatonia: 2A, D1

Moving down:

Leander: 5A, D1

Hendrickson: 5A, D1

Anderson: 5A, D1

Rouse: 5A, D2

Connally: 5A, D2

LBJ Austin: 5A, D2

McCallum: 5A, D2

Crockett: 5A, D2

Travis: 5A, D2

Navarro: 5A, D2

Northeast: 5A, D2

Llano: 3A, D1

Johnson City: 2A, D1

Schulenbrug: 2A, D1

Bartlett: 1A, D2

The UIL will release 2020-2022 alignments on Feb. 3 for football, basketball and volleyball, and district alignments in order of the season.

Schools have the option to appeal their placement.

