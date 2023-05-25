Ciara played five sports in her senior year including softball, basketball, flag football, soccer, and track, ending her academic career with a 3.9 GPA.

MACON, Ga. — Ciara Passmore is a graduating senior student athlete from Rutland High School and she has never missed a day of school in 13 years. That means she had perfect attendance from Kindergarten through her senior year.

“A lot of my friends, they know when it comes to my attendance, I don’t mess around at all,” explains Passmore. “My friends will watch me running full speed into the building to try and stop from being tardy to class.“

Ciara played five sports in her senior year including softball, basketball, flag football, soccer, and track, ending her academic career with a 3.9 GPA.

Her flag football head coach Steven Gunn speaks highly about the star student.

“She just leads with everything she did wherever she went. She has grown through her time at Rutland High School while playing every sport under the sun,” Gunn said.

From quarterback to centerfielder to throwing discus, shooting three pointers or scoring goals, Ciara feels that being an athlete will help her become a better student and adult later in life.

Ciara said, "I feel like it’s taught me how to work time management a lot and how to balance practice and school, work, gym, and my own personal time after that. In the future, it'll help me organize my time and place me where I should be and working on not being too overwhelmed and under pressure.