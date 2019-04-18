AUSTIN, Texas — Liberty Hill lost to Stephenville in the Class 4A State Championship match Thursday in Georgetown.

Stephenville would strike twice in the first half, and that's all they needed.

The Lady Panthers fell 2-0 in the 4A State Championship, finishing the season, 24-3-2.

In class 5A, Dripping Springs made its second state appearance in program history, but it would end in the semifinals.

Mansfield Legacy scored early and often to defeat Dripping Springs 4-0. They finish their season 22-4-3.

RELATED:

'Farmer in the Del Valle' night at Austin Bold FC's game vs. Phoenix

PETA asks Austin Bold FC to keep live animals out of their sporting events

New Senate bill seeks to gain property taxes from MLS stadium