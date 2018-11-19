AUSTIN — For the Texas Longhorns, it all comes down to Friday morning. Win, and they’re in. That’s all it will take for Texas to punch its ticket to the Big 12 championship game.

But looking to cause some destruction is Kansas, the team that beat Texas two years ago.

"I feel like that program that went there, I feel like that was 50 years ago, not two years ago," said Texas head coach Tom Herman. "We're so far past that point in our program and, no, there is no hidden significance of it."

However, Herman did acknowledge it might be a source of motivation for his current players who were at that game.

"Whatever gets a guy to motivate himself to the fullest to come to work to prepare and give his all for his teammates each and every day," said Herman. "I don't care if it's reading a quote book or thinking about previous games or a game you won or lost in high school, if it helps get you excited about practice, then great."

Any added fuel will be need as the Horns are banged up right now. Specifically, Sam Ehlinger who took a hard hit against Iowa State and didn't play the entire second half.

"Sam Ehlinger's MRI came back just a re-aggravation of the old injury," he said. "He's not going to throw today. We should see him throw tomorrow."

Kickoff between Texas and Kansas is set for 11 a.m. in Lawrence, Kansas.

