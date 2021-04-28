Here's what Kim Mulkey will make as head coach of women's basketball at LSU

The former Baylor coach is now likely set to be the highest-paid coach in women's college basketball.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The terms of Kim Mulkey's contract as the head coach at Louisiana State University make her among the highest paid coaches in NCAA women's basketball.

6 News received the term sheet in Mulkey's deal Wednesday with LSU via open records request.

Her new contract runs through the 2028-29 season and has an annual base salary of $400,000, before supplemental pay raises it to a $2.505 million starting point for the 2021-22 season:

2021-22: $2.505 million

2022-23: $2.58 million

2023-24: $2.655 million

2024-25: $2.76 million

2025-26: $2.805 million

2026-27: $3.107 million

2027-28: $3.187 million

2028-29: $3.362 million

Mulkey was reported to have made $2.27 million at Baylor. Her new deal will likely make her the highest-paid coach in women's college basketball.

Mulkey's new term sheet doesn't outline whether there is a limit for how much she is allowed to receive per season in incentive pay. Her incentives range from $10k-150k, depending on the accomplishment:

SEC Coach of the Year: $10,000

National Coach of the Year: $10,000

SEC championships Regular Season champion: $65,000 AND Tournament championship: $35,000

NCAA Tournament appearance 1st Round: $28,000 AND Round of 32: $30,000 AND Sweet 16: $33,000 AND Elite Eight: $38,000 AND Final Four: $50,000 AND National Championship Game: $75,000 AND National Championship: $150,000

Top 25 finishes Final ranking 11-25: $25,000 OR Final ranking 1-10: $30,000

Academic Incentives Multi-year academic progress rate in Top 10 percentile: $13,000 Multi-year academic progress rate in Top 11-40 percentile: $9,000



In addition to her pay, the term sheet states additional privileges which are standard, including the university will provide her with a courtesy vehicle, if available. If LSU cannot provide one, it will pay her a vehicle allowance of $1,000 per month.

The school will also pay for her to move to Baton Rouge, up to $5,000 and for up to 90 days of temporary housing at a location selected by the athletic department.

It will provide her a cell phone and service, University Club membership (if she chooses), 16 women's basketball tickets per game and $80,000 per year in personal travel allowance.

Mulkey's buy-out if she is fired by the university without cause is $2.5 million until June 30, 2022. The term sheet states it drops to $2 million after July 1, 2023.

If Mulkey were to take another job, she would owe $2 million within 30 days of her termination date.

Mulkey coached at Baylor for 21 seasons, heading to Waco in April 2000 after 15 years as an assistant at her alma mater, Louisiana Tech.