No. 1 Gonzaga beats No. 5 Texas, 86-74

Timmy Allen scored 18 points for Texas.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored a career-high 37 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat No. 5 Texas 86-74 on Saturday night in an early-season showdown. 

Gonzaga coach Mark Few returned to the sidelines after serving a three-game suspension for a DUI, sitting out two exhibition games and the season-opening win over Dixie State. 

Rasir Bolton added 16 points for Gonzaga (2-0), which won a school-record 53rd consecutive home game. The Bulldogs’ last home loss was in 2018. Timmy Allen scored 18 points for Texas (1-1).

