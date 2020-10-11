Watch this incredible hole-in-one from Jon Rahm at a Masters practice round

Though it didn't count, Jon Rahm may have hit one of the most impressive golf shots in history.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm is getting ready to make his fourth career start at The Masters, and his preparation at Augusta National this week has been impressive to say the least.

The Arizona State alum is playing some of the best golf in his career over the past year, which has included multiple wins on the PGA Tour and nine top-10 finishes.

Many of the players at Tuesday's practice round lined up in front of the teebox at the Par-3 16th hole and launched their golf balls into the pond, trying to skip the ball up to the green, as is tradition at Augusta prior to the tournament.

Though it didn't count, Jon Rahm may have hit one of the most impressive golf shots in history.

His ball skipped at least four times, hit the bank before the green, skipped up onto the green and took the slope all the way around and finally into the hole.

Jon Rahm has now hit two holes-in-one in the past two days at Augusta preparing for The Masters...although this one was certainly more creative.



(Via @TheMasters) pic.twitter.com/TQ7Z6tCl58 — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 10, 2020

This was actually Rahm's second hole-in-one in two days at Augusta National. A day earlier, Rickie Fowler took this video of Rahm walking up to retrieve his ball on the 4th hole.

Not to jinx him or anything, but it looks like Rahm has some insane mojo going for him, at least early in the week.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has been solid at Augusta National in his previous three Masters starts. In 2017, Rahm placed 27th, then fourth in 2018 and he tied for ninth in 2019.