8-year-old Texas Terry wins U.S. Kids World Championship

TEXAS, USA — An 8-year-old from Central Texas is out to prove that everything is bigger and better in Texas.

Texas Terry, who is not only from the Lone Star State, but share’s its name, won the U.S. Kids World Championship in golf last month.

Terry said that he loves to win, but he’s enjoyed making friends through the sport even more.

“What I love about golf is that you can meet your friends across the country, you can meet your new friends around the world, and you can meet friends, new around the country too and in your state too, so it’s really fun to meet new people and the same people again,” Terry said.

Terry practices six out of the seven days of the week. He is close to qualifying for the Drive, Chip and Putt finals that take place during Masters Week in Augusta, Ga.