It was her second public appearance since returning from a Russian prison.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Two months after returning to the United States after being detained in Russia for 10 months, Brittney Griner could be seen enjoying life at the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday.

Multiple attendees and cameras spotted the Phoenix Mercury center enjoying herself at the third round of the annual PGA Tournament event, played at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course. It was nearly a year ago that Griner was first arrested in Russia for possession of marijuana vape cartridges, which resulted in the eight-time WNBA All-Star being detained for 10 months.

While Griner -- who was prescribed medical cannabis, which is illegal in Russia -- was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony, she returned to the United States in December following a high-profile prisoner exchange that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia.

In her first public appearance since her return, the 32-year-old Griner attended last month's Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in downtown Phoenix alongside her wife, Cherelle.

Earlier this week, Griner revealed that she would not be attending the upcoming USA Basketball camp in Minnesota as she continues to recover from her stint in Russia. She has, however, remained in touch with her good friend and Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi and has stated her intentions to play for Phoenix this upcoming WNBA season -- although she currently remains an unsigned free agent.